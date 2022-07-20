2023 Maine State Park Passes Go On Sale August 15th

Explore the beauty of Maine’s state parks with the whole family.

Starting on Monday, August 15th, the state of Maine will begin selling state park passes for 2023. If you purchase it on August 15th, it lasts a long time. In fact, your 2023 pass can also be used for the rest of this calendar year. Pretty good deal!

Scenic views, beaches, trails, camping sites, picnic areas, and so much more, Maine State Parks have a variety of options to make your visit enjoyable. Best of all, a pass means you can visit without paying a day fee.

Fees are $55 for an individual park pass, $105 per vehicle park passes, and If you are a Maine resident who is 65 years of age or older, you are admitted free with proof of age. All you need to purchase a pass is a valid credit or debit card, and your mailing information.

It will take about 7-10 business days for your pass to arrive in the mail. If you can't wait, you can use it instantly, by purchasing it at a park.

Keep in mind that park passes are not accepted at the following locations:

Acadia National Park

Allagash Wilderness Waterway

Baxter State Park, Maine Wildlife Park

Peacock Beach

Penobscot Narrows Observatory

Penobscot River Corridor

Scarborough Beach

Songo Lock

Swan Island

Here is the complete list of parks where your pass is valid:

Popham Beach

Reid Beach

Two Lights

Shackford Head

Cobscook Bay

Sebago Lake

Damariscotta Lake

Mount Blue

Aroostook

Androscoggin Riverlands

Bradbury Mountain

Camden Hills

Peaks-Kenny

Warren Island

Eagle Island State Historic Site

Ferry Beach

For much more information, check out this website