2023 Maine Boys High School Soccer Playoff Pairings and Results

Here are the 2023 Maine High School Boys Soccer Playoff Pairings and Results.

Best of luck in the playoffs and congratulations on a great season! This post will be updated throughout the playoffs.

Class A North

Quarterfinals

#4 Mt. Ararat vs. #5 Edward Little

#3 Brunswick vs. #6 Brewer

#2 Camden Hills vs. #7 Skowhegan

#1 Lewiston vs. #8 Mt. Blue

Semifinals

TBD

Class A South

Prelim

#5 Scarborough 2 #12 Marshwood 0

#7 Falmouth vs. #10 Westbrook

#8 South Portland vs. #9 Bonny Eagle

#6 Kennebunk vs. #11 Biddeford

Quarterfinals

#4 Portland vs. #5 Scarborough

#3 Deering vs. Winner #6 Kennebunk vs. #11 Biddeford

#2 Gorham vs. Winner #7 Falmouth vs. #10 Westbrook

#1 Windham vs. Winner #8 South Portland vs. #9 Bonny Eagle

Semifinals

TBD

Class B North

Prelims

#6 Caribou 1 #11 Waterville

#5 Gardiner 4 #12 Old Town 0

#7 Erskine Academy vs. #10 MDI

#8 Oceanside vs. #9 Presque Isle

Quarterfinals

#4Medomak Valley vs. #5 Gardiner

#3 Winslow vs. #6 Caribou

#2 Ellsworth vs. Winner #7 Erskine Academy vs. #10 MDI

#1 John Bapst vs. Winner #8 Oceanside vs. #9 Presque Isle

Semifinals

TBD

Class B South

Prelims

#8 Fryeburg Academy 3 #9 Gray-New Gloucester 1

#7 Morse 4 #10 Oak Hill 1

Quarterfinals

#4 York vs. #5 Greely

#3 Lincoln Academy vs. #6 Freeport

#2 Cape Elizabeth vs. #7 Morse

#1 Yarmouth vs. #8 Freyburg Academy

Semifinals

TBD

Class C North

Prelims

#9 Orono 5 #8 Central

Quarterfinals

#4 GSA vs. #5 Washington Academy

#3 Foxcroft Academy vs. #6 Mt. View

#2 Fort Kent vs. #7 Calais

#1 Bucksport vs. #9 Orono

Semifinals

TBD

Class C South

Quarterfinals

#4 Waynflete vs. #5 Lisbon

#3 Hall-Dale vs. #6 Winthrop

#3 Traip Academy vs. #7 Mountain Valley

#1 Mount Abram vs. #8 North Yarmouth Academy

Semifinals

TBD

Class D North

Prelims

#8 MSSM vs. #9 Central Aroostook

#7 Katahdin 1 #10 Woodland 0

#6 Jonesport-Beals vs. #6 Penobscot Valley

#5 Madawaska 8 #12 PCHS 0

Quarterfinals

#4 Narraguagus vs. #5 Madawaska

#3 Fort Fairfield vs. Winner #6 Jonesport-Beals vs. #6 Penobscot Valley

#2 Bangor Christian vs. #7 Katahdin

#1 Easton vs. Winner #8 MSSM vs. #9 Central Aroostook

Semifinals

TBD

Class D South

Quarterfinals

#4 Pine Tree Academy vs. #5 Isleboro

#3 Buckfield vs. #6 St. Dominic

#2 Monmouth Academy vs. #7 Temple Academy

#1 Richmond vs. #8 Chop Point

Semifinals

TBD

8-Person North

Quarterfinals

#4 Van Buren vs. #5 Southern Aroostook

#3 Dexter vs. #6 Shead

#2 Wisdom vs. #7 East Grand

Semifinals

Winner #3 Dexter vs. #6 Shead vs. Winner #2 Wisdom vs. #7 East Grand

#1 Schenck vs. Winner #4 Van Buren vs. #5 Southern Aroostook

8-Person South

Quarterfinals

#4 Valley vs. #5 Rangeley

#3 Dirigo vs. #6 Telstar

#2 Greenville vs. #7 Searsport

#1 Carrabec vs. #8 Spruce Mountain

Semifinals

TBD