2023 Maine Boys High School Soccer Playoff Pairings and Results
Here are the 2023 Maine High School Boys Soccer Playoff Pairings and Results.
Best of luck in the playoffs and congratulations on a great season! This post will be updated throughout the playoffs.
Class A North
Quarterfinals
- #4 Mt. Ararat vs. #5 Edward Little
- #3 Brunswick vs. #6 Brewer
- #2 Camden Hills vs. #7 Skowhegan
- #1 Lewiston vs. #8 Mt. Blue
Semifinals
- TBD
Class A South
Prelim
- #5 Scarborough 2 #12 Marshwood 0
- #7 Falmouth vs. #10 Westbrook
- #8 South Portland vs. #9 Bonny Eagle
- #6 Kennebunk vs. #11 Biddeford
Quarterfinals
- #4 Portland vs. #5 Scarborough
- #3 Deering vs. Winner #6 Kennebunk vs. #11 Biddeford
- #2 Gorham vs. Winner #7 Falmouth vs. #10 Westbrook
- #1 Windham vs. Winner #8 South Portland vs. #9 Bonny Eagle
Semifinals
- TBD
Class B North
Prelims
- #6 Caribou 1 #11 Waterville
- #5 Gardiner 4 #12 Old Town 0
- #7 Erskine Academy vs. #10 MDI
- #8 Oceanside vs. #9 Presque Isle
Quarterfinals
- #4Medomak Valley vs. #5 Gardiner
- #3 Winslow vs. #6 Caribou
- #2 Ellsworth vs. Winner #7 Erskine Academy vs. #10 MDI
- #1 John Bapst vs. Winner #8 Oceanside vs. #9 Presque Isle
Semifinals
- TBD
Class B South
Prelims
- #8 Fryeburg Academy 3 #9 Gray-New Gloucester 1
- #7 Morse 4 #10 Oak Hill 1
Quarterfinals
- #4 York vs. #5 Greely
- #3 Lincoln Academy vs. #6 Freeport
- #2 Cape Elizabeth vs. #7 Morse
- #1 Yarmouth vs. #8 Freyburg Academy
Semifinals
- TBD
Class C North
Prelims
- #9 Orono 5 #8 Central
Quarterfinals
- #4 GSA vs. #5 Washington Academy
- #3 Foxcroft Academy vs. #6 Mt. View
- #2 Fort Kent vs. #7 Calais
- #1 Bucksport vs. #9 Orono
Semifinals
- TBD
Class C South
Quarterfinals
- #4 Waynflete vs. #5 Lisbon
- #3 Hall-Dale vs. #6 Winthrop
- #3 Traip Academy vs. #7 Mountain Valley
- #1 Mount Abram vs. #8 North Yarmouth Academy
Semifinals
- TBD
Class D North
Prelims
- #8 MSSM vs. #9 Central Aroostook
- #7 Katahdin 1 #10 Woodland 0
- #6 Jonesport-Beals vs. #6 Penobscot Valley
- #5 Madawaska 8 #12 PCHS 0
Quarterfinals
- #4 Narraguagus vs. #5 Madawaska
- #3 Fort Fairfield vs. Winner #6 Jonesport-Beals vs. #6 Penobscot Valley
- #2 Bangor Christian vs. #7 Katahdin
- #1 Easton vs. Winner #8 MSSM vs. #9 Central Aroostook
Semifinals
- TBD
Class D South
Quarterfinals
- #4 Pine Tree Academy vs. #5 Isleboro
- #3 Buckfield vs. #6 St. Dominic
- #2 Monmouth Academy vs. #7 Temple Academy
- #1 Richmond vs. #8 Chop Point
Semifinals
- TBD
8-Person North
Quarterfinals
- #4 Van Buren vs. #5 Southern Aroostook
- #3 Dexter vs. #6 Shead
- #2 Wisdom vs. #7 East Grand
Semifinals
- Winner #3 Dexter vs. #6 Shead vs. Winner #2 Wisdom vs. #7 East Grand
- #1 Schenck vs. Winner #4 Van Buren vs. #5 Southern Aroostook
8-Person South
Quarterfinals
- #4 Valley vs. #5 Rangeley
- #3 Dirigo vs. #6 Telstar
- #2 Greenville vs. #7 Searsport
- #1 Carrabec vs. #8 Spruce Mountain
Semifinals
- TBD
