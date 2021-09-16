2021 Maine Fall Wild Turkey Youth Hunting Day This Saturday

Youth hunters can get a jump start on the spring turkey hunting season this weekend.

Saturday, September 18, is Fall Wild Turkey Youth Hunting Day. Only junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in special youth hunting days. Daily bag limits still apply, which is two wild turkeys per-day in most Wildlife Management Districts. A hunter may harvest only one turkey in WMDs 6, 10-13, 18, 19, 27, and 29.

The season opens to all Monday, September 20. During the fall season hunters can take turkeys of either sex, or age. In some WMDs up to five turkeys can be harvested during the season.

Back in August, The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is spotlighted some changes for upcoming 2021-2022 hunting seasons. Now, hunted fall turkeys do not need to be transport tagged or registered. Harvested spring turkeys are still required to be tagged, and registered, in its entirety.

With a valid Maine big game or small game hunting license, turkey hunters can purchase a wild turkey permit for $20 for both residents and non-residents. This permit allows turkey hunters to take up to two bearded wild turkeys in the spring, and additional turkeys of either sex in the fall.