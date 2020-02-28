Fans of Korean music, get ready to dig into the corners of your couches for extra spending cash — there's a lot in store for you this year!

2019 flew by quickly, with dozens of Korean music concerts in the books. From K-pop to K-rap and Korean rock, the wave of Hallyu 2.0 hit North America hard last year. And it's not backing down in 2020.

The new decade has already kicked off nearly two dozen tour announcements, and that's not even to mention the dates for KCON USA 2020. Covering all genres of Korean music — with some of the biggest names in the industry to those up-and-coming rising stars —this is certainly the year to discover your next favorite act, live.

Below, check out all the North American concert, tour and festival announcements from K-pop artists and beyond.