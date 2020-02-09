2020 Academy Award Winners: See the Full List

Get ready for all the glitz and glam as Hollywood celebrates the best movies of the year at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, tonight!

Joker leads the nominations with 11 nods, including Best Picture, while The Irishman, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and 1917 follow close behind with 10 nominations each.

Scarlett Johansson is up for two golden statues — one for Jojo Rabbit and the other for Marriage Story, while Joaquin Phoenix is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Joker. Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman and This is Us star Chrissy Metz will be performing Oscar-nominated songs.

Janelle Monae and Billie Eilish will also be doing special performances at the awards show.

The 2020 Academy Awards air on ABC at 8 PM ET on Sunday, February 9. The ceremony broadcasts live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

See all the 2020 Oscars nominees and winners, as they are announced, below.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite -- WINNER

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker -- WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy -- WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood -- WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story -- WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite -- WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit -- WINNER

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite -- WINNER

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 -- WINNER

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 -- WINNER

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women -- WINNER

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory -- WINNER

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) -- WINNER

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari -- WINNER

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea) -- WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell -- WINNER

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Original Score

Joker -- WINNER

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman -- WINNER

"I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough

"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2

"Stand Up," Harriet

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood -- WINNER

Parasite

Best Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love -- WINNER

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window -- WINNER

Saria

A Sister

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari -- WINNER

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917 -- WINNER

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 -- WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker