The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet is finally here! Tonight's awards show has moved from New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan to just across the Hudson River, where the event will air from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, known for his Netflix stand-up comedy show Stay Hungry, will take hosting duties on Monday night (August 26). The ceremony is set to air at 8 p.m. ET, and the performance roster is filled with music's heaviest hitters, including: the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Big Sean, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Ozuna, Rosalía, A$AP Ferg, Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Lizzo.

Taylor Swift is set to perform her new single, "Cruel Summer," while rumored couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will be singing their hit single, "Senorita," for the first time live!

While we wait for the 2019 MTV VMAs red carpet to kick off, check out last year's VMAs looks and check in later in the evening as we update this year's gallery!