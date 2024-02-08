20-Year-Old Man Trapped in Car after Rollover Crash in Maine

A 20-year-old man was rescued after being trapped in his vehicle following a rollover crash on I-95 in Augusta on Tuesday.

Man Trapped in Car after Rollover Crash on I-95

The Maine State Police said Allen Tripp from Augusta crashed around 6 pm between the Auburn and Lewiston exits on the Interstate.

Rolled Over and Hit a Guardrail

Tripp was driving south in his Kia Sorento when he lost control of the vehicle, rolled over and struck a guardrail.

Driver Extricated from Vehicle

Tripp was trapped in the car and found unconscious by the Lewiston Fire Department who extricated him from the vehicle, said the Kennebec Journal.

Taken to Hospital with Injuries

The United Ambulance Service transported him to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation Remains Open

The crash investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted when more information is released.

