20-Year-Old Man Dies Following Crash in Baker Brook, N.B.

Police say a 20-year-old man from Clair, New Brunswick has died following a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Baker Brook.

Members of the Clair and Saint-Léonard RCMP detachments, Baker Brook Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick responded shortly after 5:00 a.m. to a report of a car that had crashed on Route 120.



When police and paramedics arrived at the site, they found that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle. The 20-year-old man was transported to hospital with critical injuries and has since passed away. His identity was not released. Police say no one else was involved in the crash.

Officials believe the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a ditch among some trees. Traffic on Route 120 was reduced to one lane for a few hours Friday morning while the scene was processed and cleared.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office have been assisting with the ongoing investigation. Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

This report will be updated as new information is made available.