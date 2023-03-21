A 20-year-old man from Brewer has been arrested for arson and more charges after setting fire at a home on Greenwood Drive Saturday morning.

Brewer Man Arrested on Multiple Charges after Fire

Dustin Gagnon was charged with arson, domestic violence terrorizing and aggravated reckless conduct. Police said witnesses indicated that there were underlying domestic violence crimes, according to WVII.

State Fire Marshal Investigated and Determined Fire was Suspicious

Smoke was coming from the home and there was a fire in the kitchen when first responders arrived at 11 am. The fire was considered suspicious after an investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Residents Escaped Fire

No injuries were reported in the fire and everyone made it out safely.

Held at the Penobscot County Jail

Gagnon was transported to the Penobscot County Jail and is currently being held there.

