2-year-old In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Head

A two-year-old Waterville, Maine boy remains in critical condition after being shot in the head by a sibling.

Waterville police responded to a 911 call late Saturday morning.

Investigators determined that one of three siblings living in the home found the gun in the closet, loaded it and a round was fired.

The boy initially was taken to Thayer Hospital and Waterville and later was transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed in critical condition last night.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes unit is investigating the shooting.