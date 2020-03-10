18-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection to Drive-by Shooting

An 18-year-old man accused of being in a car during a drive-by shooting in central Maine that seriously injured a 7-year-old girl has been charged with aggravated assault.

The Kennebec Journal reports Gavin Loabe of Mercer was arraigned Monday.

Court testimony alleged that Loabe and an accomplice were involved in the shooting that injured Emah Frost at a Waterville apartment building on Feb. 28.

Loabe is being held at the Kennebec County Jail on $5000 bail.

His accomplice, who has yet to be identified, allegedly fired several shots into an apartment building on Summer Street in Waterville.

One of the bullets struck Emah Frost as she was eating a snack in her bedroom.