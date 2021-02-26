178 New COVID-19 Cases in Maine and No Additional Deaths

According to the Maine CDC's Friday update, the cumulative number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maine is now at 44,295 an increase of 178 since Thursday. 34,952 of those cases are confirmed while 9,343 are deemed probable.

There were no new deaths reported of individuals with COVID-19, keeping the total number of deaths at 701. 1,519 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 67 are currently hospitalized with 22 in intensive care and 8 on a ventilator.

318,357 Mainers have been vaccinated, with 217,667 having had one dose and 110,690 having had both doses.

Since December 5, the Maine CDC has focused its efforts on following up with COVID-19 cases for those persons under 19 and over 64 and no longer provides full active case data. The University of Maine Presque Isle GIS Lab has started providing an estimated active case number which is calculated as the difference in total cases in a 12-day interval. That number on Friday was 1,766 estimated active cases, up 68 since Thursday.

Governor Janet Mills has lifted the 9 p.m. curfew for certain businesses. The curfew applied to all Maine outdoor and indoor amusement venues, movie theaters, performing arts venues, casinos, and businesses that provide seated food and drink service, including social clubs, restaurants, and bars and tasting rooms open for outdoor service. The Governor said that the reason for ending the curfew was a result of Maine’s improving public health metrics, including a decrease in Maine’s positivity rate and new COVID-19 cases per million.

Governor Mills announced a new executive order December 11 requiring Mainers to wear face coverings in all indoor public spaces and prohibits owners from letting anyone in who is not wearing a face covering. The order also states that claiming a medical exemption is not an excuse to enter without a face covering.

Governor Mills has extended the State of Emergency in Maine through March 18, allowing Maine to continue to receive federal funding and use available resources to respond to COVID-19.

