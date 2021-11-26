Finding the perfect gift for your loved ones is a great feeling, which can be made even better if it also benefits a local non-profit.

My idea for this post started when I was thinking about what to buy my New Hampshire brother for Christmas. He and I have started a tradition of buying locally-made gifts for each other, in order to support local business. Last year, I sent him Bangor Police Lieutenant Tim Cotton's book, 'The Detective in the Dooryard.' (okay, Tim's not a local business, but my brother also writes so I knew it was something he'd enjoy)

That got me thinking about how great it would be to support local charitable organizations with my gifts. So I started doing some research about local agencies that also have online gift shops to support their individual missions. And I came up with more than few.

While your kids or grandkids may not care that the cute toy you bought helps support a local educational organization, the adults on your list just might find your gift extra special if they know that its' purchase is also helping others. So, I'd suggest including a note, or maybe some literature, to let them know the background behind the gift. It just might spark a holiday conversation that encourages others at your gathering to do the same in the future.

I hope these suggestions help you complete your holiday gift list. And, who knows? Maybe you'll find some cool things for yourself, as well.

10+ Cool Gift Ideas that Will Also Benefit a Maine Non-Profit Giving these gifts to your loved ones would also support agencies that give back every day to our communities.

