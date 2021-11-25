**UPDATED Friday, Nov. 26 at 7:00 a.m.**

Following a mostly sunny and mild Thanksgiving Day, folks in Aroostook County can expect a blast of winter on Friday and Saturday with some areas getting up to 8 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for central and northern Aroostook County from late Friday afternoon into Saturday evening. Forecasters expect precipitation to start off as rain or mixed precipitation in the afternoon, before changing over to all snow.

Roads will be slippery and travel will become difficult, especially north of Houlton. For the latest road conditions around Maine, go to newengland511.org.

The weather service office in Caribou says the snow will continue to fall Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday with winds picking up. There is the possibility that gusty winds will bring down tree branches, which could lead to power outages. Snow flurries should end Saturday evening.

Total snowfall by Saturday night is apt to range from 5 to 8 inches from Mars Hill northward, with higher amounts possible over higher terrain.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for southern areas of Aroostook County. Forecasters say 3 to 6 inches of snow is likely south of Mars Hill from Friday evening through the day on Saturday.

National Weather Service - Caribou

Caribou has recorded 3.5 inches of snowfall so far this month, which has largely melted off. This could be the first snow that sticks around for a while.