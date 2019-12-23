1 Killed When Fire Sweeps Through Maine Home

MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a Maine woman died when a fire swept through her home in the town of Mattawamkeag.

The state fire marshal's office said the blaze was reported Saturday evening, and the body was recovered early Sunday.

Officials say the victim is believed to be 59-year-old Robin Stratton, who lived in the home; the state medical examiner will be called upon to confirm the victim's identity.

Stratton lived with her teenage granddaughter, who was not at home at the time of the fire.