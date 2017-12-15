RESOURCES:
Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
Trent Marshall
TSMPI Staff
Featured
Maine Board of Education to Decide Students’ Return to Class
Three Men Arrested Following Burglary at Caribou Business
Fire Destroys Home in Downtown Fort Fairfield
More Details on Road Rage Incident, Presque Isle, Maine
Two Arrested for Flight from Police & Drugs in Woodstock, NB
Caribou Girl Dies in Two-Vehicle Collision on Van Buren Road
LATEST POSTS
Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes. Information by county, hospitalizations & test numbers are also listed.
New Brunswick COVID-19 Update
If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider.
TSMPI Staff
35 Years Ago: Richard Dawson's Tearful Farewell to 'Family Feud'
The show's original host gave viewers a heartfelt goodbye.
Corey Irwin
Kelly Clarkson Realized She Had to Divorce During Quarantine
The couple "had been having problems for several months."
Sterling Whitaker
Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
Report: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Want to Marry After Pandemic
The global health crisis has made her re-think what's important, a source says.
Sterling Whitaker
Sia Mistakes Nicki Minaj for Cardi B in Bizarre Series of Tweets
What started as a case of mistaken identity turned into a Twitter thread.
Jacklyn Krol
Kelly Clarkson Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce
She stunned fans when news of the divorce broke.
Sterling Whitaker
Ford Recalls 2.15 Million Vehicles For Faulty Door Latches
Two safety recalls effecting select 2011-2015 Ford and Lincoln vehicles with faulty door latch mechanisms and bad brake master cylinders.
Buzz Bradley
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Postponed to Fall
This is the second delay for the superhero sequel.
Matt Singer
Take A Look Inside The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Maine
We searched for the home for sale in Maine that is the most expensive, and when you look at these pictures, you'll see why it earned the top spot.
Jeff Parsons
A Photo Gallery of Incredible Encounters With Moose
In honor of the 2020 Moose Permit Lottery happening virtually this weekend, we thought we would give you some amazing encounters people, and other creatures have had, with our beloved moose.
The Captain
