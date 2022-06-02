Youth Fishing Derby at Mantle Lake, Presque Isle, Maine

Youth Fishing Derby at Mantle Lake

It’s going to be a fun day at Mantle Lake in Star City on Saturday, June 4 as the Presque Isle Elks sponsor the “Hooked on Fishing, Not Drugs,” Youth Fishing Derby.

Big Prize for Longest Fish

There’s a big prize for the registered angler who catches the longest fish - a lifetime fishing license. As a nice bonus, an outdoor activity prize will be available to all registered anglers.

Fishing Poles for Young Anglers

If one of the young anglers needs a fishing pole, “ a novice fishing rod and reel will be given to the youth to keep for future fishing."

Fish Stock and Bait

Before the derby gets going, Mantle Lake is getting stocked with trout measuring 8 to 11 inches. A big thank you to the Enfield hatchery of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Also, Moosehead Bait and Tackle is providing worms for the fishing derby.

Registration Info

The big event is open to youth between the ages of 3-years-old to 16-years-old. “A supervising adult must accompany every registering young angler.” Register on Saturday morning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The “Hooked on Fishing, Not Drugs,” Youth Fishing Derby goes until 12 p.m.

Free Food

There will be lots of food too. You name it - grilled hot dogs, chips, juice, water. And don’t forget the delicious Houlton Farms Dairy ice cream. It’s all free and provided by the sponsors and the Presque Isle Elks, Lodge #1954.

Get our free mobile app

More Info

If you need additional details and want more information, call the Presque Isle Elks at 764-0985.

27 Responses You'll Get if You Ask a Mainer "Where is Good Fishing Spot?" It is safe to say that Mainers are some of the most secretive individuals when it comes to fishing. Here are some responses when asked where is a good place to go fishing in Maine.