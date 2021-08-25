Young Friend of WCYY Needs Our Help After Being Struck by a Drunk Driver

Markathon 7

Each year our very own Mark Curdo calls the CYY studio home and on-air night and day taking your requests and raising money for The Center for Grieving Children.

For those not familiar The Center for Grieving Children is a non-profit organization in Portland and Sanford that offers free-of-charge bereavement services, intercultural services, and more to children, teens, young adults, and their families.

Back during Markathon 7, Mark had a very special young visitor, Sloane, who was a big hit.

Mark Curdo

Sloane Needs Our Help

Seven years have passed since Sloane's radio debut and unfortunately, recent years have been difficult for her and her mother Cathleen.

Back in 2020, Sloane lost her father to cancer. She found herself being in the same shoes as those she spoke to Mark about helping all those years ago.

Then, this past weekend, the now 16-year-old Sloane was hit by a drunk driver driving the wrong way on 295.

Sloane is currently in critical condition with various injuries including broken vertebrae and internal damage. She will need months of rehab keeping her from the start of the school year.

GoFundMe

A GoFundMe was created to help Sloane and her mother, Cathleen through this difficult time.

If you're able, any amount helps. Let's show Sloane and Cathleen that WE are CYY. Click to donate here.

Mark Curdo

9 Things People Who Live In Maine Probably Take For Granted