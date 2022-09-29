You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England

Collections are fun(ish).

Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection.

I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage stuff. You don't know WHY you are collecting the item. You also feel borderline like a hoarder.

Once collecting an item for 5, 10, 20 years, however, the collection becomes cool and has value.

There is always that awkward starting point. For me, I started collecting coasters when I was very young. You know, the cheap piece of cardboard that you put your beer, soda, or water on top of, so the tables at restaurants don't get ruined...yea I loved 'em. Thought they were so neat.

It seemed silly, kind of stupid, to me and many others for a few years. Now, however, when I whip out a coaster with a Bud Light label from the 1990's people think it is the coolest thing since sliced bread.

Also, my ability to show where I have traveled, just using coasters, seems really fascinating to people.

I set out to find what other people collected in New Hampshire and they did not disappoint. I cannot confirm if they are all from New Hampshire, so there may be some from surrounding states. That said, these are impressive.

I mean, where do you store 800 rubber ducks? And how the heck do you justify 100 pairs of Crocs?!

Don't ask me.

Enjoy the amazing collections of the people of New Hampshire.

The Coolest Collections From the People of New Hampshire These are real collections from people in New England!

