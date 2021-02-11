You Need to Experience This Beautiful Winter Escape in Maine at Snug Harbor Farm in Kennebunk

Personally, this winter has felt especially long. Probably because in addition to the snow and freezing temperatures, we also have a global pandemic to deal with.

Fortunately, there are some hidden gems all around the state that are open and welcoming during these crazy times. One of those being Snug Harbor Farm in Kennebunk.

Snug Harbor Farm is much more than a greenhouse. According to their website they've been growing (literally and figuratively), learning, and evolving for decades. Their vision? "[M]aking Snug Harbor Farm it’s own cultural salon where art meets the land." This place is magical and totally worth the visit. Don't believe me? Check out the photos below!

Maine's Snug Harbor Farm Is A Beautiful Escape

