You Might Need A Rain Jacket For The Dave Matthews Band Tonight

Things could get a little wet on the Bangor Waterfront this evening!

First off, a big congrats to all our ticket winners for the Dave Matthews Band concert that is happening tonight, at Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Everyone seems pretty psyched to attend this show, but be forewarned, there is a chance of a thunderstorm, either during the late afternoon or evening hours.

Here is how it breaks down hour-by-hour.

5:00 pm

71°

Scattered Thunderstorms possible

6:00 pm

70°

Scattered Thunderstorms possible

7:00 pm

69°

Scattered Thunderstorms possible

8:00 pm

67°

Few Showers possible

9:00 pm

64°

Showers possible

Let's all hope this isn't the case, but there is an easy way to be prepared if it does come down on us.

I recall going to many a show on the Bangor Waterfront that called for showers, so I always made a point to stop by any of the many dollar stores we have in the area, to grab one of those cheap rain ponchos. I mostly did this to stay dry of course, but it is much easier to navigate than a heavy raincoat, especially when it is humid out there.

Sure, they don’t make much of a fashion statement, but they do get the job done for the most part. Turns out lots of people have the same idea, so it is best to get them as early in the day as possible because they tend to sell out of them on concert days that call for rain. More than likely you can find these at Walmart too, but in and out of a small store for a buck and change ain't a bad idea.

An added bonus, they come in a small package that will fit in your pocket!

Here are the Bangor area dollar stores where you can find them:

Dollar Tree-276 State St, Bangor

Family Dollar-89 State St, Bangor

Dollar General-674 Main Rd Hampden

Dollar Tree-1115 Union St, Bangor

Dollar Tree-642 Stillwater Ave, Bangor

Dollar Tree-276 State St, Brewer

Or, if you are a crafty type of person, we found a DIY video, so you can make your own.