You Know It’s Time To Buy A New Truck In Maine When…

I totally understand that we Mainers are frugal. That we will get every nickel out of our homes, our equipment, and our vehicles. Especially during these COVID times, when there's sometimes not a lot of money to go around. But you need to know when to say "When." Over the years my wife has literally watched me run down the street in tears as a tow truck would take away my old car to the junk pile. "Maybe I could get another year out of her... " So I totally empathize with the owner of this vehicle that our heroes at the Maine State Police pulled over this week.

You know it's time to get a new truck in Maine when they stop you for a traffic violation and have to tow the whole thing away and call it a "defective vehicle." I actually can't even believe that you could DRIVE this thing.

From the Maine State Police Facebook Page:

Troop F - On 03-17-21 Tr. Castonguay met a pickup operating on the County Rd in Linneus and conducted a traffic stop for an apparent equipment violation. The pickup was sagging in the middle , along with something dragging underneath it. During Tr Castonguay's further investigation, several motor vehicle issues were detected such as broken and rotted frame, rear bumper dislodged and inadequate exhaust among other issues making the vehicle unsafe for the roadway. The operator was summonsed for operation of a defective motor vehicle and it was towed from the scene by a wrecker.

Good luck to the truck owner. You'll get something for the parts at least!