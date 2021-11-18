You Can Spend the Night in These 8 Lighthouses in New England

Is there anything more ‘New England’ than a lighthouse? As you drive across the East Coast, the tall light structures sprinkle across the seaboard as a sign of strength, safety, and hope.

For some New Englanders, they elicit a strong feeling of home.

Have you ever wondered what the erect building looks like inside? Maybe you’ve done a daily tour up the spiral staircases but did you know you could live the life of a Keeper and spend the night in a lighthouse?

Seriously!

These eight lighthouses offer overnight stays so you can fully immerse yourself in the keeper life on the coast:

