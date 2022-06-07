A fascination and even obsession with sharks is in our DNA, especially since we live near the water here in New England and hear about shark sightings quite often. So, how perfect for the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to offer shark tours off the coast of Cape Cod.

I personally went diving with several five to seven-foot-long Black Tip sharks a few years ago, and it was wickedly exhilarating. Yes, my heart was beating quite fast and I had to relax and slow my breathing, which is quite the feat when you're 80 feet below sea level, but wow! Of course this is viewing safely from a boat.

I know, I know, a boat. When most of us think of sharks, they're the big, bad monsters of the sea in Steven Spielberg's 1970's blockbuster, Jaws, which created our fear and fascination. I mean, tell me this hasn't crossed your mind when you step into the water: I wonder if there's a shark creeping just below the water, honing in on me, stealthy along the shoreline?

But in reality, sharks really do have their own cultural phenomenon, because deep down we know shark attacks are rare. Look at Shark Week on the Discovery Channel. It's a ratings bonanza.

Even that absurdly hilarious movie franchise, Sharknado, has a cult following.

But still, we want to see them, so here's your chance. Are you ready to get up close and personal without cage diving or SCUBA diving?

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy based in Chatham, Massachusetts, is offering private shark-sighting tours off the Cape. Great White viewing, anyone?

The Conservancy is offering three hour shark-sighting tours July 6 through October 16 this year.

The website says a spotter pilot looks out for sharks from above, and tells the boat captain where to go.

For more info on this incredible personalized shark tour off the Cape, click here for both group and private excursions.

