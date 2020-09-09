Wreaths Across America To Honor The Freeport Flag Ladies On September 11th

This Friday marks the 19th anniversary of 9/11, and even in the midst of a pandemic, we can still honor the people who died, the heroes who tried to save them, the people who still honor the fallen, and the many others affected by this terrible tragedy. Wreaths Across America, the nonprofit organization founded in Maine, wants every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute to commemorate the four impact moments of that fateful day –– 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.

A press release from Wreaths Across America outlines the timetable of 9/11:

At 8:46 a.m., On Tuesday, September 11th, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center's North Tower.

At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower.

At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.

At 10:03 a.m., four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The national flag waving effort will also honor the three patriotic women who stood outside waving the United States flag every Tuesday morning in Freeport, Maine for 18 years, according to the press release. Elaine Greene, Joann Miller, and Carmen Foote (pictured above) became known as the "Freeport Flag Ladies." Last year, the ladies retired, and Wreaths Across America reportedly decided to pick up where the ladies left off, and continue the tradition of waving flags every Tuesday along U.S. Route 1 in Jonesboro.

This Friday morning, Wreaths Across America will be in that same spot, hoping that people across the nation will take a moment to go outside and be patriotic. They are asking participants to use the hashtags #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media, and to also tag the Wreaths Across America Facebook page.