Wouldn’t It Be Nice If We Could Have Christmas Lights All Winter?

I know not everyone agrees, but I think it would be nice to keep the Christmas lights lit all winter long.

There's no question that winters in Maine are long. And, at this point in the year, I start feeling the daunting reality of several more months of early night falls and bracing temperatures. The first couple months of colder, darker weather in Maine don't seem so bad, with Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's to look forward to, but then things get pretty dull. Just day after day of gray skies and being able to see our breath.

Two days before Christmas, I had been out shopping for gifts, and was driving home just after nightfall. It had been a long day and I was tired, looking forward to my couch, a warm blanket, and a hot cup of coffee. But my spirits were lifted by all the beautiful, colorful Christmas lights that I passed on my journey. The late afternoon seemed a little less black and the mood was much more festive. Each row of twinkling lights made me smile and each Grinch or Frosty inflatable made me laugh. By the time I pulled into my driveway, my exhaustion was gone, replaced by a feeling of community, thankful for everyone who put the work into lighting up the darkness with bright colors and beautiful displays.

So, I ask you. Why do we have to take them down after Christmas? I realize it's not everyone's cup of tea but, for me, it's about more than just the holiday. It's about adding some color to the night. Brightening up the darkness, but also our spirits.

Remember at the start of the pandemic, when we were all encouraged to set up our displays early? It gave parents something to do with their kids, taking them in the car to look at lights, while still staying safe. Brilliant! Wouldn't it be nice to continue that? I know, I know, electricity is expensive and some people get upset when your Christmas lights don't come down on New Year's Day. I'm just saying that, in my world, there would be Christmas lights year 'round to make me smile through the winters.

