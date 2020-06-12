Work Underway on Bike Path Extension, Presque Isle, Maine

You may have noticed that there is some construction work going on along Riverside Drive. This is the new one-mile extension loop to Presque Isle’s paved and lit Bike & Walking Trail to be known as “Mary’s Mile”.

The entire project will take approximately 120 days from start to completion. As part of the project, there will be some new green space added by the courthouse and public market pavilion as well as new benches and picnic tables.

The budget for the project is just over $1 million with all of the funding from private sources: a small AARP Community Challenge grant and the remainder of the funding from Mary Akeley Smith.