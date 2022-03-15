Geologists at the University of New Hampshire identified a 12,000-year-old Woolly Mammoth tooth that was caught off the shore of Plum Island in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

The tooth was found this past December by Captain Tim Rider while he was dredging for scallops, according to NECN.

According to the New England Fishmongers, a Facebook group that catches and sells fish caught off the New Hampshire and Maine seacoast, the tooth has been at Captain Rider's restaurant in Kittery, Maine.

Knowing people would be interested in purchasing this piece of pre-human history, Captain Rider decided to do something incredible: donate 100% of the proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, according to NECN.

The 11-inch, 7-pound Woolly Mammoth molar was posted on eBay for auction. In about five days, the ancient artifact was sold to the highest bidder - over $10,000.

WOW.

With the recent sale, the tooth will leave Rider's restaurant and briefly be replaced with $10,300. According to a Facebook post from New England Fishmongers, that money will go directly to the World Central Kitchen, whose current mission is serving hot meals in Ukrainian cities and feeding those refugees fleeing the country.

"I can't imagine what it is like for folks over there, so we found a charity that works with food, and our chefs know the chefs who started that," said Rider in the NECN article. "Obviously, I can't solve the world's problems as a fisherman, but I can contribute to help the people that are suffering."

