Woody Allen’s Memoir Gets Released By A New Publisher

In the midst of this worldwide pandemic, Woody Allen’s memoir Apropos of Nothing was quietly released this morning by Arcade Publishing. According to the Associated Press, the book covers Allen’s whole life, “ranging from his childhood in Brooklyn through his acclaimed career in film, theater, television, print and standup comedy, as well as exploring his relationships with family and friends.” The book also delves into Allen’s marriage to long-time partner Mia Farrow’s daughter Soon-Yi Previn, who is nearly 30 years his junior.

Originally, Apropos of Nothing was going to be released by Hachette Book Group on April 7. However, Hachette decided to drop the book following a staff walkout against the publishing of the memoir. The controversy stems from sexual abuse allegations surrounding Farrow’s daughter Dylan. While Allen has consistently denied the accusations, chalking it up to Farrow’s “Ahab-like quest” for revenge, Dylan has maintained in recent years that she was abused. Her statements have gained traction as other women have shared their experiences in the #MeToo era.

A Rainy Day In New York, Allen’s most recent film, never received a U.S. release. Amazon was initially set to premiere the movie, but pulled it due to Allen’s soured public image. Actors such as Greta Gerwig have vowed to never work with the director again.

Arcade, which is an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing, isn’t concerned with the backlash they may receive from choosing to release Allen’s memoir. Said Arcade editor Jeannette Seaver: “In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as ‘fake news,’ we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him.”