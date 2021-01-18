Woodstock Police Force is investigating after someone painted graffiti on several sides of the St. Gertude's Church.

Painted in red was an upside down cross and other symbols.

Woodstock Police Force

Police believe the mischief at the church on Union Street happened sometime last Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Woodstock Police Force or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers.

