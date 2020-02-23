Woodstock Man with Weapon Arrested

The Woodstock Police Force were alerted to a male with a weapon endangering public safety at a residence on Broadway Street in Woodstock, NB.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 22, Woodstock Police responded to the residence and arrested a 53-year old male.

The Woodstock Police Force were assisted by members of the local RCMP detachment as well as members of the Fredericton Police Force Emergency Response Team.

A search warrant was executed at the residence and weapons were seized. The 53-year old male was arrested and remanded into custody for a bail hearing next week.