A Sanford woman was injured Tuesday morning when three FedEx Trucks and a passenger car collided at the Alfred/Lyman town line.

Maine State Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 111 at around 10 a.m. The four vehicles were traveling west when they collided due to traffic slowing down and vehicles following too closely, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The driver of one of the FedEx vehicles, a woman from Sanford, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Moss said. None of the other drivers was seriously hurt in the chain-reaction crash.

Two of the FedEx vehicles had considerable damage while the third was pushed off the road and into a tree. The collision sparked a fire among the leaves near the tree but it was quickly extinguished, Moss said.

One lane of traffic was kept open while the scene was cleared. The vehicles had to be towed away.

Parcels aboard the delivery trucks were expected to be transferred to other FedEx vehicles.

