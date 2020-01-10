Woman & Girl Escape Attack after Gun Misfires Twice

Police say a woman and a girl managed to escape after a man who broke into their home in Mexico,

Maine tried to kill them with a handgun that misfired — twice. Forty-nine-year-old Harry David Every of Dixfield is facing numerous charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, domestic violence and terrorizing with dangerous weapon.

Police say the man broke into the home Saturday and hid in the basement drinking beer before sneaking into the woman’s bedroom after midnight and holding a gun to her head.

The woman was saved because the .38 caliber pistol misfired twice before a third shot hit the wall.

She and her daughter fought the intruder off, escaped through the bedroom window and called 9-1-1.

Every is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on $250,000 bail.