Woman Dies in Collision in Shirley, Maine

A 46-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening in the town of Shirley, just south of Greenville, Maine.

The Piscataquis County Sheriff's office reported Jessica Lavigne of Peru was driving on Route 15 around 8:20 p.m. when she attempted to pass another vehicle, according to WABI-TV.



At the same time, Douglas and Sabrina Staley of Florida, both age 44, started to turn left into a Maine Department of Transportation garage.

Lavigne hit the front of the Staley’s vehicle and then struck a telephone pole.

Sheriff Bob Young told WABI that Lavigne passed away from her injuries. The Staley’s sustained minor injuries in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

Mainer Shows Us How To Live 'Back in Nature' With Barefoot North Take a peak into Barefoot North a new way of living and business that connects us all to nature and our roots.