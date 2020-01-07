Woman Admits Helping Two Men Who Killed Franky the Pug

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman who admitted to helping two men accused of killing a dog avoid police was sentenced on Monday.

Maria Lockhart, of Winter Harbor, pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension or prosecution.

A jury found Lockhart's boyfriend Justin Chipman guilty in the August 2018 shooting death of lobsterman Phil Torrey's pug named Franky.

Lockhart drove Chipman and Nathan Burke to Bangor and helped them rent a hotel room after the dog went missing, prosecutors said. The dog later washed ashore in Winter Harbor.

Lockhart was placed on deferred disposition for a year. She will be able to withdraw her plea if she meets certain conditions.