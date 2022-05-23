Honors Parts at Wisdom High

Seniors that are set to graduate from local high schools in the coming weeks are being recognized for their academic excellence over the course of the last four years. Recently, Wisdom High School in St. Agatha announced the Honor Parts for the graduating class of 2022.

Pioneers Pride

Wisdom High School will hold their graduation ceremonies on Saturday June 11 in the high school gymnasium. The district announced the students who will be recognized next month for the parts of valedictorian, salutatorian, and honors essayist. It’s important to remember that the students graduating this year dealt with remote and distance learning through the majority of their time in high school. Achieving and going beyond academic goals became more difficult, but also more impressive for many of these students who dealt with situations never seen before.

Congratulations to the following students:

Valedictorian

Madysen Picard has been named the 2022 valedictorian at Wisdom high school. Picard was the district's MPA Principals Award winner and has excelled in many areas during her time as a Pioneer. Madesyn will be attending the University of Maine at Fort Kent, studying elementary education.

Salutatorian

Nicholas Lavoie is the Wisdom high school salutatorian for the graduating class of 2022. Lavoie maintained high academic standards while involved in multiple extra-curricular activities over the last four years at Wisdom.

Honor Essayist

Autumn Roy has been named the honors essayist for the graduating class of 2022 from Wisdom high school. Roy was an active member of Wisdom high throughout her four years and her dedication to her studies culminated in being recognized as the school’s honors essayist.

