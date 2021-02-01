Winter Storm Will Not Stop Opening Of Bangor Vaccination Center

According to WABI TV, despite the incoming winter storm, the Bangor-area mass vaccination center at the Cross Insurance Center will open as planned.

The plan is for about 900 people to receive their first dose of vaccine on Tuesday.

Staff from Northern Light Health spent the weekend setting up the event center and performance venue as a vaccination center. The facility will open with 20 vaccination stations, but the hope is that eventually there will be 40 vaccination stations.

The hope is the process will be fairly quick. The goal is for a person to be there for less than 45 minutes.

