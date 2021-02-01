Hollywood is paying tribute to the late Dustin Diamond.

The actor most known for playing Screech on comedic sitcom Saved By the Bell died on Monday (February 1) at 44 after a sudden battle with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

His Saved by the Bell co-stars, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Tori Spelling, were among the first to post their condolences on social media.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius,” Gosselaar, who played Screech’s best friend on Zack Morris Saved by the Bell, wrote. “My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.”

“Dustin was my first on-screen kiss. He welcomed me with open arms onto the set of Saved by the Bell,” Spelling reminisced on Instagram. “As one can imagine being the newbie on a hit show was overwhelming for a 14-year-old girl. He not only showed me around but made sure I was always ok.”

See more celebrity reactions and tributes, below: