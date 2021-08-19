Will Britney Spears Ever Perform Again? Here’s What Her Boyfriend Says…

Will Britney Spears ever perform a concert again?

On Wednesday (Aug. 18), the "Toxic" singer's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was leaving after a workout at Los Angeles' Bass Rutten's Elite MMA Gym, where TMZ stopped him to ask some questions about his famous pop star girlfriend.

When asked if Brit will ever perform again, he said "absolutely" — before then mumbling, "hopefully."

Asghari's cryptic comments follow Spears' manager Larry Rudolph's resignation, who recently said that he hadn't spoken to the singer in two and a half years and that, at the time, she told him that she wanted to take "an indefinite work hiatus." He added that Spears recently "had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

In court documents obtained by The New York Times, Spears claimed that she was "forced [by her father] to perform while sick with a 104-degree fever." She called it one of the scariest moments of her life.

On July 17, Spears posted a note to Instagram regarding music and performing.

"I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think," she told fans. "I've done that for the past 13 years."

Brit also expressed her disinterest in remixes of her songs. However, she did promise that she will continue to post videos of her performing and dancing in her living room, where she has full control.

Now that Spears' father, Jamie, is reportedly plans to transition out of his role as the singer's financial conservator, fans are wondering if Spears will ever consider touring again.