Octavia Spencer Tells Britney Spears to Make Her Fiance Sign a Prenup

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their engagement last night (Sept. 12), and the world rejoiced. The happy couple dominated social media in the hours ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards as fans and fellow celebs hopped on Instagram to congratulate them. Amongst the happy tidings, Octavia Spencer chimed in with some words of advice for the Princess of Pop.

"Make him sign a prenup," Spencer wrote in the comments underneath Spears' ecstatic post.

Asghari seemingly took the advice to heart. He responded to Spencer's comment with the "100" emoji and then hopped on his own account to clear the air about what he intends to protect with a prenuptial agreement. Spoiler alert: It's not Spears' millions.

@britneyspears via Instagram

"Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup," he wrote. "Of course we're getting an iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dump me one day." Shout out to Asghari for tackling the comment with a sense of humor.

In a separate story post he thanked everyone for their "overwhelming love and congratulations."

@samasghari via Instagram

Several fans followed in Spencer's footsteps and recommended a prenup in the comments on Spears' post. "This is the story about a girl named Prenupney," one member of the Britney Army wrote. (They clearly deserve all the praise in the world for throwing in a reference to "Lucky.")

Of course, Spears' post was also overflowing with well wishes. "Congratulations love," Paris Hilton gushed. "So happy for you! Welcome to the club."

Hilton's mother and Real Housewives icon Kathy Hilton sent them well wishes, too, while Kesha sweetly congratulated the couple. Designer Christian Siriano sent her fire emojis, and plenty of other celebs and fans shared happy tidings.

Spears and her new engagement ring also came up on the red carpet of the VMAs. Troye Sivan was surprised to learn the news during an interview but sweetly said it was "so nice" and praised Asghari.

"I'm just glad that she has found the love of her life," Lance Bass gushed.

"That makes me so happy. I just wish her all the love and happiness in the world because she deserves it," Hilton added.

Kim Petras sent her plenty of love, too.