Why Does Everyone Love Adele?

If there's one fact that can be basically agreed upon in our fractured and ever-divided modern times, it's that Adele is universally considered a treasure.

The singer is one of the few sure things in the music industry, raking in awards, breaking all kinds of records and establishing herself in a class all her own ever since the release of her debut single, "Hometown Glory," back in 2008.

There was 19. Then there was 21. And then, 25. And this Friday (Oct. 15), she's set to return from a six-year hiatus with her new song "Easy on Me," a precursor to her fourth album, the aptly titled 30.

Ahead of her highly-anticipated release, we've rounded up all the reasons the iconic Adele is so universally adored, from her undeniable voice and talent to her unrivaled sense of humor and unique place in the pantheon of 21st century celebs.