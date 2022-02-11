Adele Wants to Have a Baby With Boyfriend (Fiance?) Rich Paul Next Year

Adele is looking forward to expanding her family.

The Daily Mail reports the "I Drink Wine" singer appeared on The Graham Norton Show Thursday (Feb. 10), where she addressed her relationship with boyfriend (possibly fiancé) Rich Paul and her plans to have another baby soon.

When asked if her Las Vegas residency will still move forward following its postponement, the superstar singer confirmed the show is indeed still in the works — specifically, a work in progress — while simultaneously revealing her family plans.

"It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year," she told Graham Norton, adding, "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?"

Adele currently shares 9-year-old son Angelo Adkins with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The two have been co-parenting since their breakup in April 2019. However, Adele has moved on romantically — and her new beau might have even popped the question recently.

Adele was photographed at the BRIT Awards this week wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger.

When Norton asked if she was engaged, she quipped, “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

Adele and the sports agent have been publicly dating since October 2021. Two two initially met at a mutual friend's birthday party.

Delving more into her Vegas residency, Adele told Norton the reason she postponed the upcoming concerts was not fully due to COVID-19 concerns, but rather the show's production value.

"I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time," Adele shared. "I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that."

She noted that her fans would have seen "straight through her" on stage.

"I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now. The sooner I can announce, the better but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time."

After the residency ends, she plans on taking a step back from the celebrity lifestyle.

"I definitely will but I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy," she said. "I'm trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting switching on and off. I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won't be in complete hiding."

A source close to Adele's production told Page Six that during the original Las Vegas residency rehearsals, the singer cried and was unable to get through the full show. She reportedly sought solace and guidance from Rich, who she was constantly on the phone with.