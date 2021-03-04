Why Are Mariah Carey’s Siblings Suing Her?

Why are Mariah Carey's brother and sister suing the famous pop star?

On Wednesday (March 3), Variety reported that the "Always Be My Baby" hit-maker is being sued by her older brother, Morgan. But he's not the only sibling suing Mariah: Last month, People reported that her older sister Alison was also suing Mariah.

Below, find out everything we know so far about the ongoing suits.

Why Is Mariah Carey's Brother Suing Her?

Morgan Carey is suing his sister for alleged defamation and "the intentional infliction of emotional distress" after Mariah published her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Mariah's co-author Michaela Angela Davis is listed as a defendant, as is her publishing group.

Morgan filed the lawsuit in New York Supreme Court on March 3. He is reportedly not looking for a specific amount of money, but rather hopes to undo alleged "damages through judicial determination.”

He claims that as a result of Mariah publishing the book, he has "suffered extreme mental anguish, outrage, severe anxiety about his future and his ability to support himself and his family, harm to his reputation and his earning capacity, embarrassment among his friends and associates, disruption of his personal life and loss of enjoyment of the ordinary pleasures of everyday life."

His lawsuit notes that he is disappointed in his "sister's betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them." The court document claims that he is not envious of her artistic success and has always wished the best for her.

In the documents, his legal team cites a handful of specific passages from her memoir that Morgan claims are false. One of the passages claimed that Morgan and their father had a vicious fight, which resulted in Morgan being institutionalized as a child. Mariah also compared her brother to the Big Bad Wolf from "The Three Little Pigs" fairy tale.

The suit also notes that Mariah apparently referred to him as her "ex-brother."

Why Is Mariah Carey's Sister Suing Her?

Alison Carey is suing her sister for a similar reason but in a different manner. Alison is seeking $1.25 million in damages due to alleged emotional distress from Mariah's memoir. Alison claims that because of the book, she is once against struggling with alcohol abuse. She says she has become "uncharacteristically tearful" following the book's publication.

The document cites that due to her childhood trauma, Alison was previously diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression, and she is reportedly currently seeking therapy. Mariah touched on some of the aforementioned traumas in her memoir, allegedly without her sister's permission.

Mariah also previously called Alison her "ex-sister." "Instead of saying no more about her, [Mariah] used her book to humiliate and embarrass plaintiff as stories about the memoir appeared in newspapers around the world, on TV and across the Internet, most of them with headlines repeating defendant's allegations — all of them published without giving [Alison] any opportunity to respond," the suit reads.

The suit calls Mariah and her actions "heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant's already profoundly damaged older sister."