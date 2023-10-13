Who’s the Most Polite? Maine, New Hampshire or Massachusetts?

Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts are some of the most polite states in the country. People in New England are honest, hard working people with a strong sense of community.

Being Polite is Healthy

It doesn’t take much to be nice to your family, neighbors, and people around you. You are happier and friendlier when you’re polite and get better results when we approach things with kindness.

Where are Maine, NH and Mass on the List?

Two out of the three states made the top 10 in politeness and one just missed the top 10, according to thrillist.com. That does not surprise most people who know we are nice in New England.

Maine is the Most Polite

Maine is one of the most police states in the country. That comes as no surprise to Mainers.

Maine ranks #2 out of 50 states as one of the most polite places.

New Hampshire is the Second Most Polite

The people in New Hampshire are nice and they have a lot in common with Maine. They are also very polite and ranked high up on the list of most polite states.

New Hampshire is #7, just behind Maine on the list.

Massachusetts is the Third Most Polite

So what about Massachusetts? It has a reputation for being tough and aggressive. How polite are they? Where do they land on the list of most polite states in the country?

Massachusetts is #12. Just out of the top 10 most polite states.

New England is Polite

Being polite goes a long way. People in New England are some of the nicest people anywhere and we show it everyday. It’s good to be in the top states for politeness, and good we are lower down in the list when it comes to swearing.

Where do We Rank for Swearing?

Overall, we do not swear a lot in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts compared to other states. And swearing isn’t all bad. It just depends on what you say, when you say it and how you use the words. See the results here.

