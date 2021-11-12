Who’s Eligible to Get a Disaster Relief Payment in Maine?

Disaster Relief Payments

There are Disaster Relief payments of $285 going out to 524,754 Mainers starting November 15 and continuing through December. Are you one of the people getting the money? Here’s who’s getting it and how.

Who's Getting the Money?

The payments are going out to individuals in the state of Maine who worked during the pandemic last year. The money will be going out starting Monday, November 15 and continue through the end of 2021. It’s a one time payment.

Governor Mills announced the decision on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 saying:

The hardworking men and women who kept our state running through the pandemic deserve our appreciation,” said Governor Janet Mills. “As a result of the bipartisan budget passed by the Legislature and signed by me, my Administration will send one-time payments of $285 to more than half a million working Maine people. I hope this will help Maine families to some small degree during the holiday season as we work to fully recover our economy.

Mailing the Checks

The $285 will be sent as a paper check by the United States Postal Service. Up to 5,000 to 25,000 checks will be issued per day for a six week period, according to the Office of the Governor. Those who are eligible should receive the money before or on December 21, 2021.

Eligibility to Receive Payments

There are several criteria to receive the Disaster Relief payments. Governor Mills’ Office sent out information on who’s eligible to get a check. It relates to living in Maine full time, earning an income, filing taxes, and making under a certain threshold of money. You do not have to fill out an application.

Read the detailed description below from the Governor's Office about who is eligible. There are links to get more information as well as a phone number to contact for additional questions.

The State Tax Assessor determined eligibility based upon tax filings for the 2020 tax year. Individuals must have lived full-time in Maine and earned wages, salaries, tips, or other taxable employee pay within the 2020 tax year, and have reported that income on a State individual tax return by October 31, 2021. Eligible recipients must have had adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 (or less than $150,000 if filing jointly) for the 2020 tax year, and those claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return for the 2020 tax year were deemed ineligible.

Additional Information

No application is required. Full eligibility details are and other answers are available at Maine.gov/revenue/check. Those with questions about Disaster Relief Payments should contact Maine Revenue Services at (207) 624-9924.

