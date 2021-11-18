Who Saw The Beach Boys in Presque Isle, Maine?

Beach Boys in Presque Isle

It was July 4th, 1990 at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds in Presque Isle, Maine when the Beach Boys made their one and only appearance in the Star City.

It must have been an incredible thing to see in Aroostook County. The legendary Beach Boys performing live.

First Hand Account

As we’ve been looking for people who went to the concert, we came across a fascinating article about the show. It’s a first hand account of some of the things that happened, including trying to get an autograph after the performance, and an encounter with Mike Love. We want to mention a few things in the story, and we’ve linked to the article below.

Brian Wilson in the Star City

According to the story, the big news is Brian Wilson performed with the band in Presque Isle. It would be his last gig with the Beach Boys for five years. The article said Brian was struggling on stage and wandered around a little bit. After the show, Wilson looked dazed. Did anyone else witness this? It’s intriguing for sure.

John Stamos & Paula Abdul in Presque Isle

Another captivating piece is John Stamos was in Presque Isle playing drums for the Beach Boys. Stamos (yes, that John Stamos from ‘Full House’) has talked many times about drumming for the band. Until now, we didn’t know he was in northern Maine. The other part of the Stamos story is he was here with his girlfriend, Paula Abdul who was not yet famous, but about to be a big star.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The other part of the Stamos story is he was here with his girlfriend, Paula Abdul who was not yet famous, but about to be a big star.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Full Story

Read the article on the Maine Edge.com by Mike Dow about the behind the scenes encounter. It’s a great piece and puts you right there at the fairgrounds and behind the scenes with the Beach Boys.

Your Story

If you were there, share your story and experience. It must have been amazing. Also, here's the setlist to bring back some memories.

*The photos in this post are not from 1990, but are a reference to some of the big names in the story.