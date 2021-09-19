Who Is Rich Paul? Meet Adele’s New Boyfriend!

Adele has made things Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Rich Paul.

On Sunday (Sept. 19), the "Hello" singer shared a gallery of photos on Instagram taken at the wedding of Los Angeles Lakers player Anthony Davis and Marlen P, which took place on Saturday (Sept. 18).

The final photo in the gallery shows Adele and Paul smiling together as they pose in a photo booth. In just under nine hours, the image gained over 4.5 million likes.

The couple first sparked dating speculation back in July after they were photographed sitting together at the NBA Finals Game 5. During the game, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst referred to Adele as Paul's "girlfriend."

So, who is Rich Paul?

Paul is a sports agent and the founder of Klutch Sports Group. He has a handful of high-profile clients including LeBron James.

Back in May, Paul did an interview with The New Yorker in which he revealed that he was seeing a "major pop star." He shared the name with the reporter, but they did not include it in the article.

“She was over yesterday,” Paul revealed.

“Doing what?” the interviewer prompted.

“Hanging out,” Paul responded.

“Why are you hanging out?” the journalist probed.

“Why not?” Paul replied.

Paul clarified his comments: “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.”

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki. Their divorce was finalized back in March. The former couple shares 8-year-old son Angelo together.

Following their split, Adele was rumored to have dated British rapper Stormzy before Paul.