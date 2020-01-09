Who Are The Felony Lane Gang And Are They In Maine?

According to the Boothbay Register, there is a chance that a well-known, highly organized, gang of thieves operating in Maine.

The Felony Lane Gang, or FLG, originated in Florida, but now operates nationwide. Since their inception sometime around 2004, they're thought to have been responsible for the theft of millions of dollars. They operate by stealing wallets and checkbooks, and then using the stolen IDs to forge checks for cash.

Law enforcement began referring to them as the Felony Lane Gang because they always use the bank drive-thru lane farthest from the teller window. It is thought they do this because they feel it limits the chances they'll be recognized as frauds.

Highly organized, the gang recruits both men and women from all walks of life. And, each member has a specific job: some break into cars, some are pickpockets, and some are tasked with cashing the forged checks. On top of that, they have an understanding of human behavior. They know that people frequently don't bother to lock their vehicles while they run quick errands like going into school to pick up children or running into a convenience store to get a coffee. They capitalize on this.

The fact that some coastal Maine communities have recently seen a rash of checkbook, purse, and wallet thefts from vehicles makes people think they could be operating in the state.

The best way to avoid being a victim of the Felony Lane Gang is to be safe. Take that extra second to lock your car or your house / apartment and keep your wallet or purse close when in public or at the gym.