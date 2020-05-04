White Dog Market in Presque Isle Heavily Damaged by Fire

A fire early Saturday morning heavily damaged the White Dog Market on Parsons Street in Presque Isle.

The Presque isle Fire Department was called to the blaze shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters from Easton provided mutual aid at the scene and Caribou Fire Department covered the station.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building. No word yet on the cause.

The White Dog convenience store and gas station opened just under a year ago.