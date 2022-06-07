While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

Getty

Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes.

Getty Images/iStockphoto
loading...

And get this, I was scrolling through Instagram as most of us do throughout the day, and I came across this insane statistic on the Only in Boston page.

tupungato
loading...

Boston is just 1 of 13 cities where you need $100,000 a year to live comfortably (whatever that means).  This stat is for both renters and homeowners when you use the 50/20/30 rule.  If you haven't heard of that rule, it's basically where 50% of your income goes to necessities, 20% to savings, retirement, and investments, and 30% for fun like vacations, going out for fun dinners or concerts, shopping for that new summer wardrobe, and basically anything that's considered splurging.

So, when it comes to the states where more people are moving out of than to, Forbes' latest findings rank Massachusetts #6, even though Massachusetts ranks fourth in the country on quality of life.

Purestock
loading...

The Forbes article points out that more than 56% of Massachusetts residents moved out of the commonwealth.  By the way, our neighbor to the north, Vermont, is the most moved-to state in the country.

AlexLMX
loading...
Meanwhile, Florida is the number one state retirees move to, to absolutely no one's surprise. So, it's fun to see that basically the polar opposite state, Maine, was ranked as the #5 most popular state that retirees are calling home.
amolson7
loading...
Forbes says Maine's job and income growth is forecast to be among the slowest in the country for 2022, but clearly retirees aren't worried about that, and really, why should they be?
SeanPavonePhoto
loading...
On a side note referenced in Forbes, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index for all items increased by 7% from December 2020 to December 2021. That's the largest 12-month increase since the 12-month period that ended in June1982.

Peek Inside a Stunning Waterfront Estate for Sale on Cousins Island in Yarmouth, Maine

Virtually walk into a slice of local paradise.

You Can Rent Out a Private Island in Maine for Only $200 Per Night

The perfect way to go completely off the grid for a summer weekend in Maine.
Filed Under: forbes maine, forbes massachusetts, maine retirees, massachusetts people moving, moving from massachusetts, retirees moving to maine
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top